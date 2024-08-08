Judith Forca helps Spain top the Netherlands in women’s water polo semifinals at the Paris Olympics

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Judith Forca scored five times in regulation and made her attempt in the penalty shootout, helping Spain beat the Netherlands 19-18 in the women’s water polo semifinals at the Paris Olympics. Bea Ortiz, Elena Ruiz, Paula Crespi and Maica García Godoy also converted as Spain went 5 for 5 in the tiebreaker. Goalkeeper Martina Terre stopped Brigitte Sleeking’s penalty shot before García Godoy closed out the win. Spain improved to 6-0 as it goes for the country’s first gold medal in women’s water polo. It lost to the United States in the final in London and Tokyo.

