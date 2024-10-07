Judges who cut Pogba’s doping ban say he should have taken more care about his treatment in Florida

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The judges who cut Paul Pogba’s ban in a doping case suggested the World Cup winner should have taken more care about his treatment in Florida. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has published a statement giving the first details of an appeal verdict revealed Friday. The France midfielder’s initial 4-year ban was cut to 18 months. Pogba tested positive last year for a steroid precursor DHEA. The court says Pogba’s doping “was the result of erroneously taking a supplement prescribed to him by a medical doctor in Florida”. The court added that Pogba “should have paid greater care in the circumstances”.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.