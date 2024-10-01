Judge’s ruling clears way for North Carolina public high school athletes to profit from NIL

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge in North Carolina has cleared the way for the state’s public-school athletes to profit off their fame in a court case involving a high school football player who has committed to play at Tennessee. The lawsuit challenged the state’s restrictions on athletes cashing in on the use of their name, image and likeness, known as NIL. It was filed on behalf of quarterback Faizon Brandon, who is the nation’s top-ranked recruit in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports. An attorney for the family says “justice has been served, not only for Faizon but for all public high school students in North Carolina.”

