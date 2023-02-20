Judge: `You never know’ if 62 homers possible .this year

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Aaron Judge flashed a big smile when asked if he could have another season like last year’s record-setter when the New York Yankees slugger hit an AL-record 62 homers, saying “you never know what could happen.” Judge was a free agent after last season, and ended up signing a $360 million, nine-year contract to stay with New York. The new Yankees’ captain, the first since Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, tookl live batting practice during the team’s first full-squad workout. Judge’s main focus is on helping New York win its first World Series title since 2009.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.