Judge voted player of the year by fellow major leaguers

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association. St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was voted National League outstanding player. New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was selected Marvin Miller man of the year, given to a player whose leadership inspires others. Houston’s Justin Verlander was selected the AL outstanding pitcher and the AL comeback player, Miami’s Sandy Alcantara the NL outstanding pitcher and Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. the NL comeback player.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.