Judge: Title IX lawsuits against Briles, McCaw at Baylor dismissed; university negligence up in air

WACO, Texas (AP) — A U.S. District Judge has dismissed former Baylor football coach Art Briles and former athletic director Ian McCaw from a federal Title IX lawsuit. Judge Robert Pitman ruled no reasonable jury could find them negligent in the domestic violence assaults of a former Baylor student by a former Baylor football player. In his ruling, Pitman also threw out gross negligence claims against the university. He did decide to allow the jury to decide if the university was negligent and violated Title IX gender discrimination requirements.

