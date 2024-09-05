Judge, scuffling Yankees focus on where they can go rather than the rut they’re in

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge hasn’t homered in nine games, his longest such stretch in 2024, and the New York Yankees are under .500 over the equivalent of half a season. Never mind that the American League MVP candidate still leads the major leagues with 51 home runs, or that the Yankees are still just a half-game behind Baltimore for the AL East lead, and the AL’s best record. Manager Aaron Boone says the club’s goals are still in plain view as New York tries to get out of its rut with a trip to Wrigley Field to play the Cubs.

