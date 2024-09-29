Judge scratched by Yankees from soggy regular-season finale, Rice brought up after Rizzo hurt

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees star Aaron Judge was scratched from the starting lineup from a rain-delayed regular season finale against Pittsburgh, and first baseman Ben Rice was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre a day after Anthony Rizzo got hurt. Judge was in the original starting lineup playing center field but was replaced by Trent Grisham about the time New York said the game would not start as scheduled at 3:05 p.m. The field likely will be soggy when play does start. Judge got his third game off Friday, a day after the AL East title was clinched, then returned Saturday and went 0 for 5, tying his career high with five strikeouts.

