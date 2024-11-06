Judge rules Benjamin Mendy entitled to majority of his claim against former club Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A judge has ruled that former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy is entitled to the majority of his 11-million-pound ($14.15 million) claim for unauthorized deductions from his wages by the club. Mendy took City to a two-day employment tribunal claiming the club wrongly stopped his salary after he was charged with sex offences and remanded into custody in August 2021. Mendy was cleared by a jury of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to four young women or teenagers, following a six-month trial. Jurors failed to reach verdicts on two counts and that led to the retrial. He was found not guilty.

