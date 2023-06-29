Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3. Judge was injured when he slammed into the outfield wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch. Manager Aaron Boone calls it “another step on the road back.” Boone said Judge’s biggest challenge is getting more comfortable swinging a bat.

