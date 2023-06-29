Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN The Associated Press
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3. Judge was injured when he slammed into the outfield wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch. Manager Aaron Boone calls it “another step on the road back.” Boone said Judge’s biggest challenge is getting more comfortable swinging a bat.

