Judge out of Yankees lineup after tests on captain’s hip

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge is out of the lineup after testing on his sore right hip. Manager Aaron Judge said before Friday’s game in Texas that Judge said he felt better, but that they were waiting to hear from doctors. Judge exited the series opener Thursday because of right hip discomfort. He struck out in his only two at-bats and was replaced in right field in the bottom of the fourth inning in is first game at the Rangers ballpark since hitting his AL season record 62nd homer there last October.

