Judge out of Yankees’ lineup after banging right toe while making spectacular catch

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is out of the lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he banged the big toe of his right foot while making a spectacular running catch in right field during the eighth inning of Saturday’s game at Dodger Stadium. Manager Aaron Boone said the reigning AL MVP is receiving treatment on his foot. Boone said he doesn’t think Judge would need to go on the injured list, but that it is something they will monitor the next couple days. The Yankees are off on Monday before returning home to begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.

