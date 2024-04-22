Judge orders Florida State and the Atlantic Coast Conference to mediation in latest legal round

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Tallahassee judge has ordered Florida State and the Atlantic Coast Conference to enter mediation in hopes of settling a high-profile lawsuit that could dramatically impact the future of the league. Judge John C. Cooper technically approved the ACC’s motion to dismiss but gave FSU seven days to amend its complaint because the university needs more specificity regarding key facts. The conference would have 20 days to respond afterward, and another hearing would be set. Cooper ordered the sides to begin mediation within 120 days. But a mediator cannot force an agreement, so the case could end up back in court. The Seminoles are pushing to exit the ACC and explore a more lucrative landing spot, potentially the Big Ten.

