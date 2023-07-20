Judge on possibility of Ohtani breaking his AL home run mark: ‘Records are meant to be broken’

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge says it would be exciting if Shohei Ohtani approaches the American League season home record the New York Yankees star set last year. Ohtani started Wednesday Ohtani with 35 homers in 93 games, on pace to hit 60. Judge hit 62 last year, one more than Maris in 1961. Judge says: “Records are meant to be broken, It would be exciting for the game if he we went out there and got 63-plus. So, we’ll see what happens.” Ohtani set an Angels record with 15 home runs in June.

