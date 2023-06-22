Judge making progress, Stanton plays right field as the Yanks put Calhoun on the injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge is getting closer to resuming baseball activities, and Giancarlo Stanton is moving back into the outfield on occasion for the New York Yankees. On the same day Willie Calhoun became the latest Yankees outfielder to land on the injured list, the slumping Stanton played the field for the first time since returning June 1 from a strained left hamstring. Judge did rehab work in the pool Wednesday and could possibly begin throwing and light hitting by the end of this week, manager Aaron Boone said. The reigning AL MVP has been sidelined since June 4 with a sprained and bruised right big toe. There is still no timeframe for his return.

