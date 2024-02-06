Judge keeps NCAA’s restrictions on NIL in place for now, denying request by Tennessee and Virginia

A judge has kept in place NCAA rules prohibiting name, image and likeness compensation being used as a recruiting inducement, denying a request for a temporary restraining order by the states of Tennessee and Virginia. The attorneys general of those states filed a federal antitrust lawsuit in the Eastern District of Tennessee last week that challenged the NCAA’s NIL rules, after it was revealed the University of Tennessee was under investigation by the association for potential infractions. The states argued that immediate action was needed to keep the NCAA from standing in the way of recruits monetizing their fame.

