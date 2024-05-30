Judge includes ex-player Gerard Piqué in probe into Saudi Arabia deal for Spanish Super Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish judge has expanded her investigation into the Spanish soccer federation’s deal to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia to include former player Gerard Piqué. In court documents made available to the press, judge Delia Rodrigo formally included the ex-Spain and Barcelona defender in a group of people now under official investigation. The probe is examining suspicions of corruption and money laundering in the hosting of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia in a lucrative move made by former federation president Luis Rubiales in 2019. The case is still at its investigative phase. The judge can either conclude to shelve it or recommend it go to trial.

