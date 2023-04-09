Judge homers twice, Yankees beat O’s 5-3 for 3rd series win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge homered twice, Nelson Cortes pitched into the sixth inning after umpires forced him to blot out a marking on his glove, and the New York Yankees beat Baltimore 5-3 to take two of three from the Orioles. Judge hit solo homers in the third inning off Tyler Wells (0-1) and the eighth inning off Logan Gillaspie for his 28th multihomer game and first this season. Judge is batting 364 and has four homers in nine games this season after hitting his fourth in game 17 last year en route to an American League record 62.

