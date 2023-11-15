Judge gives Oregon State, Washington State control of Pac-12 and assets; Outgoing schools appeal

By RALPH D. RUSSO The Associated Press
Oregon State linebacker Melvin Jordan IV (44) and defensive lineman Takari Hickle (43) react during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 62-17. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Amanda Loman]

A judge has granted Oregon State and Washington State a preliminary injunction in their legal battle with 10 departing Pac-12 schools, giving the Pacific Northwest rivals control of the conference and millions of dollars in assets. It was a significant decision for Oregon State and Washington State. They could soon determine how they will go about keeping the Pac-12 alive and what schools they will be competing against next year. As expected, the Pac-12 and departing schools appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court and asked for a stay on the lower court’s ruling.

