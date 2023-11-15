Judge gives Oregon State, Washington State control of Pac-12 and assets; Outgoing schools appeal

A judge has granted Oregon State and Washington State a preliminary injunction in their legal battle with 10 departing Pac-12 schools, giving the Pacific Northwest rivals control of the conference and millions of dollars in assets. It was a significant decision for Oregon State and Washington State. They could soon determine how they will go about keeping the Pac-12 alive and what schools they will be competing against next year. As expected, the Pac-12 and departing schools appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court and asked for a stay on the lower court’s ruling.

