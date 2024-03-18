Judge expected back from abdominal injury Wednesday, while LeMahieu’s opening-day status unclear

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is expected to play in Wednesday night’s exhibition against Pittsburgh after an eight-day layoff caused by an abdominal injury while leadoff hitter DJ LeMahieu’s status for opening day is unclear because of a hurt foot. Judge hasn’t taken batting practice on the infield or played since March 10. He has hit off a tee, did soft toss and taken batting practice against a pitching machine in an indoor cage. LeMahieu fouled a ball off his right foot on Saturday and a CT scan found no break.

