Judge exits early at site of No. 62 as Yankees win in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge returned to the stadium where he hit his record 62nd home, and made an early exit. The New York Yankees slugger struck out in his only two at-bats before departing because of right hip discomfort. It was his first game in Texas since breaking Roger Maris’ single-season American League mark there last October in the next-to-last game of the season. Judge says he felt a grab in his hip on a swing. Manager Aaron Boone says the Yankees captain and reigning AL MVP will be reassessed Friday.

