Judge dismisses lawsuit by former White Sox trainer

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against the Chicago White Sox by a former athletic trainer who alleged he was fired by the team because of his sexual orientation, age and disability. The team says the three remaining claims from Brian Ball’s lawsuit against the White Sox, originally filed in Cook County almost a year ago, were dismissed with prejudice on Wednesday. Ball’s claims against general manager Rick Hahn and two of his five claims against the team were voluntarily dismissed in February. A message was left by The Associated Press seeking comment from Ball’s law firm.

