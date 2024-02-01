Judge dismisses discrimination and negligence lawsuit against Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A lawsuit accusing Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin of racial and sexual discrimination and negligence has been dismissed. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills ordered the case closed. Mills dismissed defensive tackle DeSanto Rollins’ claims of negligence, gross negligence and that Kiffin had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act without prejudice. Mills dismissed remaining claims with prejudice. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Oxford contended that Rollins, a senior from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was kicked off the team during a mental health crisis. The school insisted Rollins was on the team and on scholarship while seeking a dismissal. Rollins attorney could not be reached.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.