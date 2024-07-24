Judge denies Houston Christian’s objection to NCAA’s $2.77 billion antitrust settlement agreement

A federal judged has denied the first objection to a $2.77 billion settlement of antitrust lawuits facing the NCAA and five power conferences, ruling against Houston Christian University’s motion to intervene. The small private school that has been a member of NCAA’s Division I since 2013 was the first —- and so far only — school to object to the settlement agreement that was announced in May. The full-term sheet of the settlement is expected to be filed with the U.S. District Court in Northern California by Friday, an attorney for the plaintiffs’ told AP earlier this week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.