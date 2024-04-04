Judge denies Florida State’s request to dismiss ACC lawsuit against the school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A judge in North Carolina has denied Florida State’s request to dismiss the Atlantic Coast Conference’s lawsuit against the school, which is trying to sue its way out of the league. Mecklenburg County Judge Louis A. Bledsoe III says the ACC sufficiently argued it had followed conference procedures in filing suit in December against Florida State and that North Carolina is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. A hearing in FSU’s lawsuit against the ACC is scheduled for Tuesday in Florida. Clemson has also recently sued the ACC.

