Judge denies Clemson’s request to dismiss ACC countersuit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Clemson’s request to dismiss an Atlantic Coast Conference lawsuit filed in response to the school challenging the conference bylaws in court has been denied by a judge. The case stems from Clemson’s attempt in March to release itself from the ACC’s grant of rights and a potential $140 million exit fee if it were to leave the conference. Clemson sued the ACC in South Carolina to strike down the grant of rights and avoid the exit fee if it were to leave. The ACC countersued the next day. Clemson wanted that countersuit thrown out but a judge ruled Wednesday only a North Carolina court can decide the case.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.