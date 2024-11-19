Judge denies bail reduction for man charged with shooting, injuring Denver Broncos wide receiver

DENVER (AP) — A judge denied bail reduction for a man charged with shooting and injuring Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds last month. Prosecutors said Monday his bail should stay at $300,000 cash because the suspect had followed Reynolds and two others into a strip club and followed them out before shooting into Reynolds’ SUV. Luis Mendoza’s attorney argued he should be released on bond to care for his daughter and his wife, who needs surgery. Reynolds was shot in the arm and the back of the head early on Oct. 18. The shooting disabled his SUV and he and the two other men ran away before calling 911.

