Judge cuts soccer equal pay legal fees from $6.6M to $5.5M

A federal judge granted final approval to the equal pay lawsuit settlement between female players and the U.S. Soccer Federation, cutting legal fees from $6.6 million to $5.5 million. The Jan. 4 order on legal fees by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles was referenced in an order by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asking the parties if they objected to dismissal of the appeal. Players sued the USSF in 2019 and the sides announced a settlement on Feb. 22 that included a $22 million payment plus a $2 million fund to benefit the players.

