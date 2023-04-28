Judge back at the site of No. 62 when Yankees open in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge has returned to the stadium where he hit his record 62nd homer. The New York Yankees slugger says his biggest memory of that night was relief that the chase was finally over. Judge played his first game in Texas since breaking Roger Maris’ single-season American League mark there last October in the next-to-last game of the season. It came in the sixth game after his 61st homer matched Maris’ AL mark that was set in 1961. Judge struck out in his only two at-bats Thursday night before being replaced in the field in the bottom of the fourth inning.

