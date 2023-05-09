Judge activated by the Yankees after missing 10 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge was reinstated from the injured list by the New York Yankees and the record-setting slugger is expected back in the lineup against the Oakland Athletics. The reigning AL MVP hasn’t played since April 27 because of a right hip strain. He is batting .261 with six home runs, 14 RBIs and an .863 OPS in 26 games during his first season as Yankees captain. New York (19-17) went 4-6 without Judge, averaging just 3.5 runs per game despite scoring seven in each of the past two.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.