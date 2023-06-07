Jude Bellingham set to move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund

MADRID (AP) — Borussia Dortmund says it has reached an agreement to send Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid for a fee that could reach more than $139 million. Dortmund says the fixed fee will be $110 million. Variables could reach more than $32 million in total during the next six seasons. The German club says in a statement to the stock exchange that the contract details still have to be “coordinated and completed” and the transfer is subject “to the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions” of FIFA. The fixed fee for Bellingham would mark the second biggest sale by a German club.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.