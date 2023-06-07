Jude Bellingham set to move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund
By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Dortmund's Jude Bellingham waves to supporters after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernd Thissen]
MADRID (AP) — Borussia Dortmund says it has reached an agreement to send Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid for a fee that could reach more than $139 million. Dortmund says the fixed fee will be $110 million. Variables could reach more than $32 million in total during the next six seasons. The German club says in a statement to the stock exchange that the contract details still have to be “coordinated and completed” and the transfer is subject “to the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions” of FIFA. The fixed fee for Bellingham would mark the second biggest sale by a German club.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
FILE - Dortmund's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dormund and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jude Bellingham for a fee that could reach more than 130 million euros ($139 million), the German club said Wednesday, June 7, 2023.(Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernd Thissen
Dortmund's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, May 7, 2023. Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jude Bellingham for a fee that could reach more than 130 million euros ($139 million), the German club said Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner
FILE - Chelsea's Wesley Fofana, left, challenges Dortmund's Jude Bellingham during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Chelsea FC and Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge, London, Tuesday March 7, 2023. Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jude Bellingham for a fee that could reach more than 130 million euros ($139 million), the German club said Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)