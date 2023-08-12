Jude Bellingham scores on Real Madrid debut in 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao. Militão twists knee

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham has enjoyed a dream debut for Real Madrid after the England midfielder scored his team’s second goal in a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in their Spanish league opener. Bellingham added to Rodrygo’s opener when after a corner kick he knocked the ball off the turf and over Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simón in the 36th minute. Andriy Lunin was in goal for Madrid after Thibaut Courtois tore a left-knee ligament this week. Madrid may have lost center back Éder Militão to injury as well. The Brazil defender went down in pain just after halftime when his left knee appeared to twist awkwardly.

