Jude Bellingham scores in stoppage time as England and Belgium draw 2-2

LONDON (AP) — Jude Bellingham scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 draw for England in a friendly match against Belgium. Two first-half goals from Youri Tielemans had Belgium in control at Wembley Stadium. But Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham continued his outstanding form to fire an equalizer from close range late on. Tielemans had struck in the 11th and 36th minutes. Ivan Toney scored from the penalty spot in the 17th on his first start for his country.

