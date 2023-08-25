Jude Bellingham scores 4th goal in 3 games to give Real Madrid 1-0 win at Celta

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham has scored a fourth goal in three games to lead Real Madrid to a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo and make it three victories in as many games in the Spanish league. Bellingham slipped into the area to head home the winner in the 81st minute. Madrid’s top signing of the offseason scored once in the team’s 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in their opener and twice in the 3-1 win at Almeria last weekend. Celta goalkeeper Ivan Villar saved Rodrygo’s penalty in the 68th. Vinícius Júnior went off in the 16th minute with an apparent leg injury.

