Jude Bellingham scored a wonder goal at Euro 2024 and then turned to a speech by Theodore Roosevelt

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — As one of the most exciting soccer players in the world, Jude Bellingham’s wonder goal against Slovakia was what many have come to expect from the England star. His decision to mark the occasion by referring to a speech by former U.S. president Theodore Roosevelt seemed a less likely move from someone who only celebrated his 21st birthday on Saturday. Bellingham’s overhead kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time rescued England after it trailed Slovakia 1-0 in the round of 16 at the European Championship. It sent the game into extra time and Harry Kane sealed a 2-1 win, meaning England advanced to a quarterfinal match against Switzerland.

