Jude Bellingham keeps scoring and Real Madrid keeps winning despite spate of injuries

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid wasn’t supposed to still be this good after losing its top scorer this summer and being decimated by injuries. But in came Jude Bellingham and the England midfielder has kept Madrid on course to compete for titles this season. Madrid is leading the Spanish league and is the only team other than Manchester City to have won all five of its games in the Champions League. Bellingham led Madrid to another commanding victory on Wednesday when he scored his team-high 15th goal of the season to help beat Napoli 4-2. Madrid is in first place level on points with Girona in Spain before hosting Granada on Saturday.

