Jude Bellingham given Zidane’s No. 5 after completing move to Real Madrid

By The Associated Press
FILE - Dortmund's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Real Madrid has confirmed the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. The Spanish club described Bellingham as one of the “biggest talents in world football.” Bellingham is 19 and has already established himself among the most sought-after players in soccer. Manchester United, Man City, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were among his admirers. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

MADRID (AP) — England midfielder Jude Bellingham has completed his move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund by signing a six-year deal. Bellingham posed with the No. 5 shirt once worn by soccer star Zinedine Zidane before Madrid’s packed trophy case after he signed the contract alongside club president Florentino Pérez. Madrid did not confirm the transfer fee but Dortmund said in a statement to the stock exchange last week that it could reach more than $139 million. Bellingham says that the No. 5 shirt was “a bit of a homage” to Zidane.

