Judah Mintz scores 28, hits 5 of Syracuse’s 13 3s in 81-70 win over Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Judah Mintz hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 28 points, Chris Bell also made five 3s and finished with 19 points to help Syracuse beat Cornell 81-70. Justin Taylor added 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Syracuse. Bell, who had four of the Orange’s nine blocks, hit a jumper with 10:05 to play that gave Syracuse its biggest lead of the game at 64-50. Cornell scored eight of the next 10 points and later used a 10-2 spurt to trim its deficit to 71-68 when Isaiah Gray threw down a dunk with 2:59 remaining but JJ Starling scored in the lane 48 seconds later and the Big Red got no closer. Cooper Noard led Cornell with 15 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.