Jubilant Ivory Coast fans take to streets to celebrate Africa Cup of Nations win

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Thousands of jubilant Ivory Coast supporters have been taking to Abidjan’s city streets to celebrate the country’s Africa Cup of Nations victory. Blowing whistles and vuvuzelas, singing and chanting, the supporters have poured out of commuter buses near the Félix-Houphouët-Boigny Stadium. Many then ran to arrive in time for the culmination of the team’s victory parade through the city. The Elephants defeated Nigeria 2-1 in Sunday’s final to claim the country’s third title. It set off unbridled celebrations that lasted through the night in Abidjan and beyond.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.