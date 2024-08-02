Jubilant boxer David De Pina secures the first-ever Olympic medal for Cape Verde

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
Cabo Verde's David De Pina celebrates after defeating Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in their men's 51 kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ariana Cubillos]

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Cape Verde boxer David De Pina has clinched his nation’s first Olympic medal with a quarterfinal victory in the boxing tournament at the Paris Games. Cape Verde is a nation of about 600,000 people on 10 islands about 320 miles west of continental Africa. It had never taken home a medal in its previous seven appearances in the Olympics. De Pina has won twice in the men’s 51-kilogram division in Paris to secure at least a bronze medal and a monumental achievement for sports in his country.

