Juan Soto, Yanks agree to $31 million deal, record for arbitration-eligible player

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto and the New York Yankees have agreed to a $31 million, one-year contract, breaking Shohei Ohtani’s record for an arbitration-eligible player. The outfielder’s agreement was reached on the day players and teams were set to exchange proposed arbitration salaries. Soto had a $23 million salary last year in his only full season with the San Diego Padres and can become a free agent after this season, when he will be 26. Other Yankees striking deals included second baseman Gleyber Torres ($14.2 million); newly acquired outfielders Alex Verdugo ($8.7 million) and Trent Grisham ($5.5 million).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.