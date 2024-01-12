Juan Soto, Yanks agree to $31 million deal, record for arbitration-eligible player

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - San Diego Padres' Juan Soto follows the flight of his two-run home run against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Denver. Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso are among 194 players across Major League Baseball still negotiating salaries for the 2024 season leading into Thursday’s Jan. 11, 2024, deadline. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto and the New York Yankees have agreed to a $31 million, one-year contract, breaking Shohei Ohtani’s record for an arbitration-eligible player. The outfielder’s agreement was reached on the day players and teams were set to exchange proposed arbitration salaries. Soto had a $23 million salary last year in his only full season with the San Diego Padres and can become a free agent after this season, when he will be 26. Other Yankees striking deals included second baseman Gleyber Torres ($14.2 million); newly acquired outfielders Alex Verdugo ($8.7 million) and Trent Grisham ($5.5 million).

