Juan Soto sparks chants of ‘M-V-P!’ at Yankee Stadium 51 games into season

NEW YORK (AP) — Fifty-one games into the season, Juan Soto is sparking chants of “M-V-P!” at Yankee Stadium. After his second two-homer game of the homestand led the Yankees over the Seattle Mariners 7-3, Soto said “way too early” for the chants. Soto drove a full-count sinker into the visitors’ bullpen in left in the third for a two-run homer and a 4-0 lead, a 414-foot drive off Bryce Miller that hit the back wall on a hop. Soto connected on another sinker on Miller’s first pitch of the sixth inning, a 369-foot shot into the left-field stands.

