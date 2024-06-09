Juan Soto out of Yankees’ starting lineup for third straight game in series finale vs. Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees star Juan Soto was out of the starting lineup for the third straight game when New York played its series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Soto is being treated for left forearm inflammation. He missed the opening two games of the weekend set, both by won the Dodgers. New York had scored only four runs in 23 innings at the plate since Soto left Thursday night’s 8-5 win over Minnesota. Three have come on two solo homers Saturday by Aaron Judge and his RBI single in the 11th inning of the opener.

