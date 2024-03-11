Juan Soto homers again as Yankees get good look at most of opening day lineup

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Boone likes what he sees from a lineup the New York Yankees manager says will closely resemble what the club fields on opening day. New star right fielder Juan Soto hit his fourth homer of spring training and catcher Jose Trevino went deep in his spring debut coming off a calf injury in a 9-8 victory over Atlanta. The primary missing piece was shortstop Anthony Volpe. One through six against the Braves could look familiar for New York fans. Third baseman DJ LeMahieu was leading off followed by Soto and Aaron Judge. Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton rounded out the top six.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.