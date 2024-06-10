Juan Soto helps Yankees beat Royals after missing 3 games with left forearm inflammation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Juan Soto was back in the New York Yankees’ lineup and went 1 for 3 with a walk as the designated hitter in a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals after missing a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of left forearm inflammation. Soto was in the No. 2 slot and slumping Anthony Rizzo was left out of the lineup for a second straight game. Soto singled and scored on Alex Verdugo’s single in a two-run first inning. Soto is batting .318 with 17 home runs, 53 RBIs and a 1.024 OPS.

