Juan Soto back in Yankees lineup after missing 3 games and Aaron Judge given night off from starting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Juan Soto was back in the New York Yankees’ lineup as the designated hitter against the Kansas City Royals after missing a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of left forearm inflammation. Aaron Judge, who started the Yankees’ first 67 games, was given a night off from the starting lineup. Soto was in the No. 2 slot and Anthony Rizzo was left out of the lineup for the second straight game. Soto is batting .318 with 17 home runs, 53 RBIs and a 1.027 OPS.

