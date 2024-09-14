Juan Pablo Montoya unsure what to expect in 1st NASCAR start since 2014 at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Juan Pablo Montoya is excited for his return to NASCAR for the first time since 2014 when he races Sunday for 23XI Racing at Watkins Glen International. The 23XI team is owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. Montoya will drive the No. 50 Toyota in support of Mobil 1’s 50th anniversary. Montoya was a NASCAR regular from 2007 to 2013. It’s his first NASCAR Cup Series start since the 2014 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The two-time Indianapolis 500 winner has competed full-time in Formula One, CART, IndyCar, and IMSA.

