Juan Pablo Montoya to make 1st NASCAR start since 2014 when he races for 23XI at Watkins Glen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Juan Pablo Montoya will return to NASCAR for the first time since 2014 when he races for 23XI Racing at Watkins Glen International next month. 23XI is the team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. The team said Friday that Montoya would drive the No. 50 Toyota in support of Mobil 1’s 50th anniversary. Montoya was a NASCAR regular from 2007 to 2013. He will make his first NASCAR Cup Series start since the 2014 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The two-time Indianapolis 500 winner has competed full-time in Formula One, CART, IndyCar, and IMSA. He won the CART championship in 1999, the IMSA championship in 2019 and is a three-time winner of the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

