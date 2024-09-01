Juan Mosquera, Maxime Crépeau lead Timbers to 1-0 victory over Sounders

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Defender Juan Mosquera scored his first goal of the season early in the second half and goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau made it stand up as the Portland Timbers edged the Seattle Sounders 1-0. Mosquera scored the lone goal in the 55th minute, using an assist from Evander — his 16th of the season. Crépeau finished with four saves to earn his first clean sheet in his 15th start. Portland pulls into a three-way tie for sixth place with Seattle and the Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference with the victory. Portland (11-9-7) also pulled even with Seattle (11-9-7) in Cascadia Cup play, three points behind the front-running Vancouver Whitecaps.

