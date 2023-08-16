Juan Martín del Potro says he isn’t healthy enough to return and play at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Martín del Potro decided his body wasn’t ready for a comeback at the U.S. Open. Del Potro told The Associated Press in April that he wanted to “play a farewell match” in Flushing Meadows this year if his right knee would allow it. The U.S. Tennis Association said at the time it would welcome the popular Argentinian back, but he was not listed among the players who received wild cards into the main draw Wednesday. Hours later, he revealed on social media that he wasn’t comfortable enough with his health to return, and he would continue searching for other solutions.

