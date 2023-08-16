Juan Martín del Potro says he isn’t healthy enough to return and play at the US Open

By The Associated Press
FILE - Juan Martin Del Potro waves to fans after losing to Federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-1, at the end of an Argentina Open tennis match at Guillermo Vilas Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Del Potro decided his body wasn't ready for a comeback at the U.S. Open. The 2009 champion wrote Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in a social media post that he wasn't healthy enough to make the return he coveted. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gustavo Garello]

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Martín del Potro decided his body wasn’t ready for a comeback at the U.S. Open. Del Potro told The Associated Press in April that he wanted to “play a farewell match” in Flushing Meadows this year if his right knee would allow it. The U.S. Tennis Association said at the time it would welcome the popular Argentinian back, but he was not listed among the players who received wild cards into the main draw Wednesday. Hours later, he revealed on social media that he wasn’t comfortable enough with his health to return, and he would continue searching for other solutions.

